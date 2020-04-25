Lumpy Skin Disease spreading among cows in Andhra Pradesh

Kakinada: Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) is spreading fast among cows in the state as there is no medicine available to treat the affected cattle. Thousands of cows fell ill due to the disease in Chittoor, Krishna and West Godavari districts besides East Godavari where more than 4000 cows are suffering.



LSD, a viral infection, has spread to cows in Andhra Pradesh a year after it was first noticed in Odisha. The disease, accompanied by severe debilitating symptoms, transmits only among cows. The infected cows spread the disease to at least two other bovines. Scores of cows died of LSD so far.

Most of the cows suffering from LSD in East Godavari district are in Konaseema area. About 80 cows were infected with the LSD at Ibrahimpatnam (Kondapalli) in Krishna district.

Animal Husbandry Joint Director Dr NT Srinivasa Rao told The Hans India that no medicine was produced to combat to the problem and the LSD was slowly spreading its wings in the state. The cow initially suffers from fever. Later, tears come from eyes and nose. The disease affects skin of cow and in the later stage the cow can't walk freely and suffers from leg pains. Veterinary doctors administered appropriate medicines and treated 4,000 cows. Almost all the cows recovered from the disease in the district.

He said that there will be no danger to human beings due to the virus. Animal Husbandry officials should take care of the cows by administrating available drugs for fevers, he added.