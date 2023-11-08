Live
Machilipatnam: 1,58,302 farmers get Rs 65.92 crore
- The Central and State governments have been giving Rs 13,500 to each farmer per year
- MP Balashowry says that the state government is also implementing the scheme to tenant farmers
Machilipatnam: Krishna district collector P Rajababu along with Machilpatnam MP V Balashowry, Mayor Chitikina Venkateswaramma and district agricultural advisory committee chairman Jannu Raghavarao participated in the district-level PM Kissan-YSR Rythu Bharosa programme in Machilipatnam on Tuesday
Speaking on the occasion, Rajababu said that the state government has been implementing many welfare schemes for the progress of farmers by chalking out special plans.
Government has credited the fifth tranche of the YSR Rythu Bharosa financial assistance to the farmers. As many as 1, 58, 302 farmers of Krishna district had received Rs 65.92 crore. The government have already credited Rs 3,942 crore into the accounts of 52.57 lakh farmers across the state under this scheme (first tranche). Each farmer was given Rs 7,000 under the scheme during the first tranche.
Collector said that the Central and State governments have been giving Rs 13,500 to each farmer per year.
MP Balashowry said that the state government is also implementing the scheme to tenant farmers. The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to implement YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme after observing the woes of the farmers during his Padayatra, he said.
Best and quality seeds are also available for farmers at the Rythu Bharosa Kendarams.
Agriculture JD N Padmavathi and farmers were present.