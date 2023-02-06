Machilipatnam: 16th Century Bandar Fort on the brink of collapse

Machilipatnam: The 16th century Bandar Fort, which was the gateway of trade between Europe and India during the British period, is now in ruins and is facing utter negligence by the authorities. The fort was used by the Dutch, French and British. This monument also has a jail, hospital, armory and a military drill centre.



Due to the negligence of the state government and the Archaeological department, what could have been a beautiful tourist spot is now on the verge of vanishing. Despite its pathetic condition with no facilities or care it is said that about 100 people visit the place and take selfies. This is a very good place for revenue generation and job creation but is in dire situation, rue old-timers.

The Dutch port, located at Bandar Kota village, just a few kilometres away from the district headquarters but no one, neither the Archaeological department or the district authorities have bothered to see that the monument was preserved and protected.

Over 30 per cent of the walls of the fort and roof had already crumbled. Most of the fort area has been illegally occupied and locals are using the place for cattle grazing and other anti-social activities. Those who have constructed houses in the fort premises by occupying the land have removed the vestiges of the old structures. If the administration does not wake up at least now, soon the Bandar Fort would vanish and no trace of it would be found. The quadrangular structure was used as customs and port office as well as residence of some generals of the French, Dutch and British.

The fort contains some of the last memories of Machilipatnam of the British era. It had Arsenal stores meant for supply to the troops in the Hyderabad and Nagpur Subsidiary forces, as well as the whole of the Northern division of the British Army.

The quadrangular enclosure has rooms and godowns built around it. The enclosure is divided into two open courts by a narrow block of buildings in the centre.

In 1622, the British had set up factories at Bantam and established trade in Machilipatnam. In 1628, the English were driven from Machilipatnam following oppression of the native Governor. However, five years later, the place was again established as an English factory zone through a 'Firman', of the Golconda rulers. In 1689, the factories of the English including at Machilipatnam were seized by the Mughals. Later it was under French control as part of northern Sarkars before being annexed by the East India company.

All that the Archaeological department had done was to appoint three-member Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), including a watchman to safeguard the Bandar fort. One of them, Vemavarapu Subbarao said that he has been working here for the past 25 years and had represented to the government appraising them of the pathetic conditions of the fort and the urgent need to protect it. Officials come, note down the details but no facelift of the monument was taking place. The fort is like a patient on life saving equipment. If the authorities still don't wake up no trace of it would be found, he rued.