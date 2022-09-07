Machilipatnam: Collector Ranjith Basha participates in 'Suposhitha Andhra Pradesh'

Machilipatnam: Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha has informed that the State government is implementing several nutrition-related programmes through ICDS to prevent malnutrition in children and pregnant women. Nutritional food is being provided to students under Jagananna Goru Mudda scheme.

The Collector participated as a chief guest at 'Suposhitha Andhra Pradesh' as part of the nutrition monthly celebrations at the Collectorate in Machilipatnam on Tuesday. He fed nutritious food to children on the occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, the Collector said that on the lines of the Central government, the State government is planning to issue Health ID cards to every infant and this would help to know the child's health status through the app. It will also help to give nutritious food to children when they are growing, he added.

Ranjith Basha told ANMs, Asha, Anganwadi workers and women police to visit villages at least once in a month to compile the lists of pregnant women, infants and children. He suggested finding out pregnant women, who suffer from anaemia and malnutrition. They will be served nutritional food along with vitamin and iron tablets, he stated. The Collector ordered all the officials concerned to conduct awareness programmes across the district over malnutrition and anaemia.

ICDS PD Suvarna, DWMA PD GV Suryanarayana, DMHO Dr Geethabai, DEO Tahera Sultana and others participated in the programme.