Machilipatnam: Cops deny permission for pandals Ganesh festival to be home affair

Machilipatnam: Krishna district superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu has said there is no permission for installation of pandals and huge idols of Lord Ganesh for celebration of Vinayakachaviti in view of the Covid pandemic. In a press release on Thursday, the SP said the government has not given permission for mass prayers in the pandals and appealed to the people to celebrate the festival at their homes on August 22.



He said every year 5000 pandals were arranged to celebrate the festival with gaiety but this year there is no scope such occasion due to Coronavirus. He said the government has taken the decision to check the spread of Coronavirus and to protect the health of the people.

He appealed to the people not to take out huge processions with songs, dances and other musical programmes. The SP has suggested to celebrate the festival with clay idols and follow Covid guidelines.