Machilipatnam: Essential commodities donated to the poor

Machilipatnam: Promise Foundation donated groceries to three poor families at Bhogireddypalli village near Machilipatnam on Sunday.



The Promise Foundation members came to know about the financial problems being faced by four families due to Covid pandemic lockdown and other reasons. The four families have been facing many hardships due to poverty.

Provisions including 10 kgs rice, cooking oil, red gram, onions and vegetables were handed over to the poor families. The members also distributed provisions to two families at a habitation near the village. Foundation organizers Venkanna Babu, members KKT Srinivasa Prasad, Venu and others participated in the programme.