Machilipatnam: Expedite housing constructions, Collector Ranjith Basha tells officials

Machilipatnam (Krishna District): District Collector P Ranjith Basha instructed the officials concerned to expedite housing constructions in Jagananna layouts. He participated in a videoconference from his office at Machilipatnam on Thursday conducted by Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma. During the meeting, the Collector explained about the progress of the welfare schemes in the district to the CS.

The Collector informed that so far 6,753 houses were completed in the district against the sanctioned 94,256 houses. Power connection was given to 2,150 houses and drinking water facility to 2,164. During Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam, around 508 problems were identified, of which 406 works were sanctioned by the government and 368 works were grounded.

Later the Collector ordered Sachivalayam staff to complete all the pending works regarding the welfare schemes and government services. He informed that they have received 855 petitions during the last Spandana programme seeking sanction of pension, of which 331 petitions were solved. He said petitioners gave 1,237 applications for rice cards and 1,459 petitions for caste certificates in the last week, and all the applications will be solved within 90 days.

DRO Venkateswarlu, DRDA PD Prasad and others attended the meeting.