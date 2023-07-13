  • Menu
Machilipatnam: Jagananna Palavelluva will strengthen coop dairy sector

Krishna district Collector P Raja Babu conducting a teleconference from his office in Machilipatnam on Monday
Krishna district Collector P Raja Babu conducting a teleconference from his office in Machilipatnam on Monday

Krishna district Collector P Raja Babu said that Jagananna Palavelluva will strengthen the cooperative dairy sector and can make women stronger financially.

Machilipatnam: Krishna district Collector P Raja Babu said that Jagananna Palavelluva will strengthen the cooperative dairy sector and can make women stronger financially.

He conducted a meeting with Animal Husbandry Joint Director M Dinakar, District Cooperate Bank Officer Phani Kumar and DRDA PD Prasad and discussed Jagananna Palavelluva programme at the Collectorate here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the Palavelluva programme got a huge response from dairy farmers. He informed that there are 2,70,565 milch animals (cows and buffaloes) in the district and informed that they are aiming at setting up 580 Amul milk collection centres and intended to collect 6,200 litres of milk every day. He stated that Amul is ahead in the country in terms of processing the milk and making chocolates from that.

