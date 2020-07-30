Machilipatnam: Merit students receive scholarships

Machilipatnam: Krishna district superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu distributed scholarships to meritorious students of the police department personnel. The police department distributes the scholarships to the meritorious students, who achieve good marks in the Intermediate, degree, PG, medicine and other professional courses.



Speaking on the occasion, SP said the in order to encourage merit students scholarships are awarded every year. A total of 60 students were identified to get the scholarships in the district and 29 of them received from the SP. Basing on the marks, the students were divided into different grades and cheques of Rs 5000, Rs 8000, Rs 9000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 were handed over to the students on the occasion.

SP said he was proud of the achievement of the students and wished them good luck. He felt meritorious students withstand the competition to reach greater heights in their career or profession. Special branch DSP P Dharmendra, Circle inspector Nagendra Kumar and others were present on the occasion.