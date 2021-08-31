Machilipatnam: Police launch capacity building prog to deal with cybercrimes

Machilipatnam: With cybercrimes increasing and many people particularly women, girls and bank customers getting targeted by the criminals, the Krishna district police launched capacity building programme in 50 police stations to tackle the cybercrimes and arrest the criminals at the earliest.

As part of the plan, the IT core teams in all 50 police stations will be doubled. So far, one IT core police is looking after the cybercrimes in each police station. The trained police personnel will train another 50 very soon so that the IT core team strength will be doubled. Later, the strength will be further enhanced as per the requirements of the station.

District Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal on Monday launched 'Each One-Teach-One' programme. As part of it, existing trained police personnel mostly constables will train the other to strengthen the IT core teams. It will help to make better policing and acquire knowledge on dealing with cybercrimes.

Women and girls are facing different types of harassment from cybercriminals. The culprits are collecting the personal images and videos of the women and girls and threatening them to upload on the social media platforms. There are many cases of robbing money from the bank customers by fraudulent modes.

Abusing women, girls and some sections of the people in society on social media platforms has become very common these days. The anti-social elements are using the social media to target and harass the people. The district police decided to arrest these anti-social elements at the earliest by strengthening the IT core teams.

The SP said the IT core teams will be strengthened for the better policing and use of modern technology to arrest the criminals. He visited R Peta police station in Machilipatnam and launched 'Each one-Teach one' programme to impart training to the police.