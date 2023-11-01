Live
Machilipatnam: TDP cadres celebrate Naidu’s release
The TDP cadres and leaders are celebrating the release of TDP Supremo N Chandrababu Naidu from the jail. Activists greeted one another by sharing sweets and cracking fireworks.
Many followers of TDP offered Palabhishekam to Naidu’s photo. TDP Pedana In-charge Kagitha Krishna Prasad distributed sweets along with TDP leaders Salapati Prasad, Borra Kasi and Pedana ZPTC to the TDP activists and general public at the Pedana TDP office.
Speaking on the occasion, Kagitha Krishna Prasad said that the TDP-Jana Sena alliance will form the government in the upcoming elections.
Meanwhile, NTR District TDP President Nettem Raghuram organised a rally along with Jaggayyapet TDP In-charge Sriram Rajagopal Tatayya and activists in Jaggayyapeta on Tuesday.
Similarly, TDP BC Federation General Secretary Veeranky Gurumurthy distributed sweets at NTR District TDP office in Vijayawada.