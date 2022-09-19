Machilipatnam: TDP to organise 'Chalo Assembly Muttadi' today

Machilipatnam: TDP Machilipatnam parliamentary constituency president and former MP Konkalla Narayana Rao informed that the party will conduct 'Chalo Assembly Muttadi' programme on Monday (September 19) against the deceptive policies of the YSRCP government towards farmers. He appealed to the farmers to be part of this programme and make it a success.

Addressing a press meet at party office in Machilipatnam on Sunday, Narayana Rao criticised that the State government has failed in every aspect in terms of farmers' welfare in the State. He lambasted Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for cheating farmers in the name of welfare schemes, which haven't catered to the farmers' minimum needs. 'Farmers are not getting remunerative price for their crops. Bankers are not sanctioning zero interest loans to the farmers. There is no procurement of paddy. Farmers are not being given the insurance even if they die,' he pointed out.

The former MP insisted on releasing arrears of farmers as their lives were already mangled by the crop loss. He claimed that during TDP regime, about 68 lakh farmers were benefited with the financial aid of Rs 15,000 every year. But the present government reduced the beneficiaries among the farmers to 45 lakhs in the form of sanctions and has been giving only Rs 7,500 to them, he alleged.

Narayana Rao also stated that the State had stood first in matters of farmers' debts and clarified that about 93.2 per cent farmers had mired in debts.

Telugu Rythu president Gopu Satyanarayana, Challa Seetharamaiah, PV Phani Kumar, Balisetti Nani, Pamarthi Laxman, T Ramesh Chowdary and others participated in the press meet.