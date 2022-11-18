Machilipatnam: Visit housing layouts every Saturday, officials told

Machilipatnam: Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha said that they will observe every Saturday as 'Housing Day' from Friday (November 18) to speed up housing constructions at Jagananna Colonies in the district.

He participated in a videoconference held by Chief Secretary Sameer Sarma on Thursday. During the conference, the Collector explained about the progress of various schemes that are being implemented in the district.

Later addressing the district officials, Collector Basha said that as per the directions of the State government, they would observe every Saturday as a Housing Day to speed up the construction. He instructed all the Special Officers, Municipal Commissioners, Tahsildars, MPDOs, Housing, RWS, Electrical, MEPMA, DWAMA and other officials to visit at least one or two layouts every Saturday. The officials were also ordered to resolve the beneficiaries' problems. He disclosed that as many as 6,532 houses were completed as against the sanction of 94,256 houses in the district.

Krishna DWAMA PD GV Suryanarayana, Municipal Commissioner Chandraiah and others participated in the meeting.