Madanapalle: Blood donation camp held

Highlights
Madanapalle: Sri Srinivasa Degree College, in association with Lions Club of Madanapalle, organised blood donation camp here on Thursday on the occasion of Teachers Day. The NSS unit of the college played a key role in coordinating the event, in which students, faculty and locals participated.
College chairman N Krishna Reddy inaugurated the camp and highlighted the importance of blood donation. Principal B Krishna Reddy and correspondent N Srinivasulu Reddy were also present.
A total of 101 units of blood were collected and certificates and mementos were given to the donors as a token of appreciation.
