  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Madanapalle: Blood donation camp held

Madanapalle: Blood donation camp held
x
Highlights

Madanapalle: Sri Srinivasa Degree College, in association with Lions Club of Madanapalle, organised blood donation camp here on Thursday on the...

Madanapalle: Sri Srinivasa Degree College, in association with Lions Club of Madanapalle, organised blood donation camp here on Thursday on the occasion of Teachers Day. The NSS unit of the college played a key role in coordinating the event, in which students, faculty and locals participated.

College chairman N Krishna Reddy inaugurated the camp and highlighted the importance of blood donation. Principal B Krishna Reddy and correspondent N Srinivasulu Reddy were also present.

A total of 101 units of blood were collected and certificates and mementos were given to the donors as a token of appreciation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick