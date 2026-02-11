Madanapalle police bust ganja smuggling racket

Madanapalle: Madanapalle police cracked a major ganja smuggling case as part of their intensified drive against drug trafficking, seizing 179 kilograms of ganja concealed beneath onion sacks in a luggage auto.

The contraband is estimated to be worth Rs 44.65 lakh while two persons were arrested in connection with the case.

District Superintendent of Police Dheeraj Kunubilli disclosed the details to the media on Tuesday.

He said that a police team led by Madanapalle DSP S Mahendra and supervised by Taluk Inspector K Kala Venkataramana conducted vehicle checks on February 9 at Yerraganimitta on the Madanapalle–Tirupati main road. During the checking, police intercepted a luggage auto that did not have a registration number.

Onion sacks were found loaded on top of the vehicle.

Suspecting illegal activity, the police conducted a thorough inspection and discovered nine bags of ganja hidden beneath the onion sacks.

Police arrested auto driver Avula Nagaraj (23) and Avula Suguna (29), both residents of Madanapalle.

A case has been registered at Madanapalle Taluk Police Station under Crime No 49/2026 of the NDPS Act.

The SP said four other accused involved in the smuggling racket are absconding, and efforts are underway to apprehend them.

The SP said special surveillance is being maintained on drug peddlers targeting youth in and around Madanapalle and warned of strict legal action against those involved in the transportation or sale of ganja.

He also appealed to the public to share information with the police to help make the district drug-free.

The SP appreciated the Madanapalle Taluk police officers and staff for successfully detecting and seizing the large quantity of ganja.