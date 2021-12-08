Maha Padayatra by Amaravati farmers enters Chittoor district

Tirupati: The 'Maha Padayatra' of Amaravati farmers kickstarted with the demand to maintain Amaravati as the sole capital of AP entered Chittoor district on its 37th day on Tuesday. It entered the district at Jaggaraju Palle of Srikalahasti mandal from Venkatagiri mandal in neighbouring Nellore district. Chittoor district farmers extended a grand welcome to Amaravati farmers and raised slogans in favour of Amaravati.



The padayatra continued for 16 km and stopped for the day at Chintalapalem of Yerpedu mandal where they will have a night stay. The padayatra proceeded with much enthusiasm all the way. TDP and BJP leaders took part in the first day programme while leaders of left parties will be participating on Wednesday.

Former minister N Amaranatha Reddy, other TDP leaders G Narasimha Yadav, M Suguna, Pulivarthi Nani, B Sudheer Reddy. P Sridhar Varma and others joined the padayatra and expressed their solidarity. During the course, Sudheer Reddy, son of former minister B Gopala Krishna Reddy suddenly fell sick with low blood pressure levels. He was rushed to a hospital in Renigunta where he was recovering.

BJP leaders, including its spokesperson Kola Anand and members of BJP Kisan Morcha Committee, also walked with the farmers and expressed their solidarity.

Meanwhile, the organisers of Maha Padayatra are still waiting for police permission to organise a public meeting in Tirupati on December 17. It was learnt that police officials sought some clarifications from the organsiers and may convey their decision in a day or two after the Urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu returns to city from Hyderabad where he was training the IPS probationers for three days.

Earlier, the organisers planned to hold the public meeting at SV University's Tarakarama Stadium but the proposal was reportedly turned down by the University authorities. Later, they identified 2-3 private lands and wanted to go with land near the Toyota showroom in Tirupati – Renigunta bypass road.

Speaking to The Hans India, the leader of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi convenor Tirupathi Rao said that they will wait for police nod to their request for permission to conduct a public meeting. In case there is no response, they are planning to approach the High Court in this regard. Similarly, they have written to TTD authorities to allot 500 darshan tickets either on December 15 or 16 and are waiting for the response.