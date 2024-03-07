Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams continues at Srisailam, deity to appear on Gaja Vahanam

The Mahashivratri Brahmotsavams is currently underway at the Srisailam Kshetra, and devotees are eagerly participating in the festivities. As part of the Brahmotsavam, a special pooja will be conducted for deity on the seventh day of Thursday morning, followed by a procession of deity in the evening on Gaja Vahanam.

In the evening, the deity will embark on a gajavahanam tour through the ancient streets of Kshetra as part of a village festival. The Brahmotsavam, which will span 11 days, will see devotees gathering in large numbers on Friday for Pagalankarana and Kalyanotsavam.

Special arrangements have been made by EO Peddi Raju of the temple to ensure the smooth running of these events. The Rathotsavam and Teppotsavam programs are scheduled to take place on the 9th, while the Brahmotsavam of Shivratri will conclude with a flag hoisting ceremony on the 10th. Devotees are encouraged to join in the celebrations and seek the blessings of the divine during this auspicious time.