Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams held amid grandeur

Srisailam: The ongoing Mahashivaratri Brahmotsavams at Srisailam Temple reached a significant spiritual peak on Sunday, marking the eighth day of the eleven-day celebrations observed with Navahnika Deeksha.

On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri, special rituals and elaborate worship were performed for Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi in accordance with Agama Shastra traditions.

The day commenced with special pujas, followed by Chandeeshwara Swamy worship in the Yagasala and collective chanting of mantras and parayanas for universal well-being.

A series of sacred rituals including Mandaparadhanas, Panchavarana Archana, Shiva Panchakshari chanting, Nitya Homas, Rudra Homa and Chandi Homa were conducted throughout the day.

Evening Pradosha Kala pujas, japams, Rudra Parayanas and homas added to the spiritual fervour.

The procession was accompanied by a rich display of traditional and folk art forms such as Nadaswaram, Kolatam, Chakka Bhajana, Kerala Chandi Melam, Veerabhadra Dolu Kunitha, Mumbai Dhol Tasha, tribal Chenchu dances and several other cultural performances, captivating devotees and visitors alike. Earlier in the day, Nandi Vahana Seva was performed as part of the Vahana Sevas associated with the Brahmotsavams, followed by the temple utsavam.

Later, at midnight, the celestial Kalyanotsavam of Swamy and Ammavaru was conducted at the Akkamahadevi Alankara Mandapam with Vedic chants, mangala vadyams and elaborate rituals, symbolising divine union and invoking blessings for global peace and prosperity.

