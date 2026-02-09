Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams commence at Srisailam

Srisailam: The annual Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams commenced at Srisailam Devasthanam on Sunday as per traditional Agama Shastra rituals. The eleven-day festival, running from Sunday (February 8) to 18, began in the early morning hours with Navahnika Deeksha and other inaugural ceremonies within the temple premises.

The opening rituals were performed in the presence of Devasthanam Trust Board Chairman Pothugunta Ramesh Naidu, Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao and his spouse, Trust Board members, senior temple officials, Sthanacharyas, archakas, and Vedic scholars.

As part of the initial proceedings, ceremonial Yagashala Pravesam, Chaturveda Parayanam and Veda Swasti were performed. Recitation of Brahmotsava Sankalpam (Shiva Sankalpam) by Sthanacharyas, invoking peace, prosperity, timely rainfall, protection from calamities, and the welfare and longevity of people nationwide.

Subsequent rituals encompassed Ganapati Puja, Punyahavachanam (for universal well-being), special Chandishwara Puja (honouring Chandishwara Swamy as the presiding deity of Brahmotsavams), Kankana Puja and Kankana Dharana, Ritvigvaranam (appointment of Vedic priests), Akhanda Deepa Sthapana, Vastu Puja, Vastu Homam, Rudra Kalasha Sthapana, Kalasharchana, Panchavarana Archana, and Lokakalyana Japa Anushthanas. In the evening, Ankurarpana ceremony took place, symbolising prosperity and abundance through the sowing of Navadhanyas in sacred soil. The day concluded with the grand Dhwajarohanam, during which the Nandi Dhwaja Patam was hoisted atop the Dhwajasthambham amid Vedic chants, Bheri Puja, and traditional Nadaswaram music. With the sacred flag raised, Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams were formally declared open, inviting divine blessings and devotees to participate in the revered celebrations at the sacred shrine.