Apple Readies Budget iPads, iPhone 17e and New Macs in an Ambitious Early-2026 Launch Push

Apple appears set to begin 2026 with a strong burst of product launches, lining up a mix of refreshed iPhones, faster iPads, upgraded Macs, and new software features. Rather than focusing only on premium hardware, the company seems to be widening its reach with devices that balance performance and price, targeting students, businesses, and buyers in emerging markets.

The first spotlight is likely to fall on the upcoming iPhone 17e, which will succeed last year’s iPhone 16e. While it remains Apple’s more affordable iPhone option, the internal upgrades suggest it will feel far from entry-level. The device is expected to be powered by the same A19 processor used in the standard iPhone 17 models, delivering a noticeable boost in speed, battery efficiency, and overall responsiveness.

One of the most anticipated additions is MagSafe charging, a feature previously absent from the “e” line. Apple is also reportedly introducing its own in-house cellular and wireless chips, tightening control over connectivity and performance. Despite these improvements, the price is expected to stay around $599, signaling Apple’s strategy of offering more value without raising costs. The company is said to be pitching the 17e strongly to enterprise buyers and price-sensitive regions, where dependable performance at a stable price can make a big difference.

Alongside the iPhone, Apple is refreshing its iPad range. Design changes may be minimal, but the performance upgrades look meaningful. The standard iPad could move to the A18 chip, while the iPad Air is tipped to adopt the more powerful M4 processor. The latter would bring laptop-like capabilities to a lightweight tablet form.

The A18 upgrade may also enable Apple Intelligence features on the base iPad for the first time, potentially making the device more appealing for schoolwork, productivity, and everyday tasks. Meanwhile, the iPad mini could receive an OLED display, improving brightness, contrast, and color accuracy for a more premium viewing experience.

Apple’s Mac lineup isn’t being left out either. Updated MacBook Pro models in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes are expected, along with a MacBook Air running on the upcoming M5 chip. New Mac Studio desktops and a refreshed Studio Display are also reportedly on the way.

Perhaps the most intriguing addition is a lower-cost MacBook with a screen under 13 inches and powered by an iPhone-class processor. Designed to compete with budget Windows laptops and Chromebooks, it could offer an affordable gateway into the macOS ecosystem.

On the software side, Apple is preparing iOS 26.4, which may introduce early improvements to Siri, including more conversational and personalised capabilities. Performance refinements and stability updates are also part of the plan.

With these launches, Apple seems determined to start the year strong, offering smarter, faster, and more accessible devices for a wider audience than ever before.