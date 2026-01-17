Maharashtra poll results rejection of negative politics: BJP

Vijayawada: BJP State unit stated that its decisive victory in the recent municipal elections in Maharashtra reflects the people’s clear rejection of negative and misleading politics. The party said the mandate across several key urban local bodies demonstrates public support for transparent governance, development-oriented administration, and people-centric policies.

In a statement released on Friday, party State media in-charge Dileep Kilaru said that the election outcome showed citizens placing their trust in performance, accountability, and leadership that delivers results at the grassroots level. He maintained that voters preferred progress and stability over propaganda.

According to him, the opposition failed to present a constructive agenda for urban development and instead relied on baseless allegations, fear-mongering narratives, and divisive statements. Such approaches, he said, were disconnected from public aspirations and ground realities, leading to their rejection by the electorate.

He further observed that the results underline a growing political maturity among voters, who are increasingly rewarding parties that focus on civic infrastructure, urban employment, efficient service delivery, and inclusive growth. The verdict, he added, also sends a strong message that personal attacks and pessimistic campaigning have no place in a healthy democratic system.

Reiterating commitment to cooperative federalism, Dileep said the mandate would strengthen democratic values and governance standards across the country. He affirmed that the BJP would continue to work for the welfare of all sections of society and contribute positively to India’s overall development.

He expressed gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for their support and reaffirmed its commitment to honest governance, development, and service to the nation.