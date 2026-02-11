Mahashivaratri Brahmotsavams progress with special pujas

Srisailam: As part of the grand Mahashivaratri Brahmotsavams being conducted at the sacred Srisailam Devasthanam, special religious rituals were performed on the third day of the eleven-day celebrations on Tuesday.

Observed with Navahnika Deeksha, the Brahmotsavams have been held in a spiritually vibrant atmosphere. On this occasion, elaborate special pujas were performed to Swamy and Ammavarlu in accordance with traditional Agama Shastra practices.

Later, special pujas were offered to Chandiswara Swamy at the Yagasala, followed by chanting, parayanas, and sacred rituals aimed at universal welfare.

Mandaparadhanas, Panchavarana Archana, Shiva Panchakshari japa, Nitya Homas, Rudra Homam, and Chandi Homam were conducted with utmost devotion and precision as prescribed by the scriptures.

These rituals witnessed the participation of temple priests and devotees, enhancing the sanctity of the celebrations.

The Devasthanam authorities informed that Pradosha Kala pujas, japa anushthanas, Rudra Parayanas, and homas were also performed in the evening as part of the daily religious schedule of the Brahmotsavams.

These spiritual activities are drawing devotees from various parts of the state, who are thronging the temple town to seek divine blessings during the auspicious Mahashivaratri period.

As part of the Vahana Sevas, the Hamsa Vahana Seva has been held in the evening.

The Utsava Moortis of Swamy and Ammavarlu have been adorned and seated on the sacred Hamsa Vahanam at the Akkamahadevi Alankara Mandapam, followed by special pujas.

Subsequently, a grand Gramotsavam was conducted along the main streets of Srisailam, featuring a rich display of traditional and folk art forms including Nadaswaram, Kolatam, Chekka Bhajana, royal guard performances, Kerala Chandi Melam, tribal Chenchu dances, Dolu performances, folk drum ensembles, and various classical and regional dance forms, offering a visual and cultural feast to devotees and visitors.