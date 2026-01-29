Mahatma Gandhi’s statue to be unveiled tomorrow

Gannavaram: All arrangements have been made for the unveiling of the newly installed Mahatma Gandhi statue at Gandhi Bomma Centre at Gannavaram town in Krishna district, scheduled to be held on January 30, marking the death anniversary of the Father of the Nation. The statue will be unveiled by Government Whip and Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkata Rao.

Venkata Rao on Wednesday inspected the ongoing works related to the statue installation. During the inspection, he reviewed the beautification works being carried out around the statue, including lighting and other basic infrastructure facilities, and offered necessary suggestions to officials to ensure quality and timely completion.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the Gandhi Bomma Centre, located in the heart of Gannavaram town, would gain a new identity and visual appeal with the installation of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue. He appealed to constituency-level leaders, public representatives, and local residents to participate in large numbers and make the programme a grand success..