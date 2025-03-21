Mahendra Naidu takes charge as Kurnool district youth Cong chief

Kurnool: Mahendra Naidu has assumed the responsibilities as Kurnool district youth Congress president at the party office here on Thursday.

City Congress president Sheikh Jilani Basha, All India Youth Congress secretary Mamata Nagireddy, AP youth Congress president Lakkaraju Ramarao, former MLC Sudhakar Babu and others were also present.

After taking charge, Mahendra Naidu expressed his gratitude to the party leadership for entrusting him with this responsibility. He recalled his journey as a student leader, highlighting struggles and sacrifices he made, including facing police action during protests. He emphasised his commitment to strengthening youth Congress in the district and working towards ensuring party victory in the upcoming elections.

He also announced plans to form committees at district, constituency, and mandal level soon. Mamata Nagireddy stated that discipline and gender inclusivity are integral to the Congress party. She pointed out that large number of women attending the event was a testament to their trust in the party. Lakkaraju Ramarao,former MLC Sudhakar Babu, Sheikh Jilani Basha and others also spoke on the occasion.