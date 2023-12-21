Live
Mahesh Babu extends birthday wishes to YS Jagan
Highlights
Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu extended birthday wishes to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu extended birthday wishes to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Taking to his Twitter handle, he expressed his desire for CM Jagan to achieve more success and good health in the coming year. It is worth noting that Tollywood star hero Nagarjuna has also wished CM Jagan on his birthday.
"Happy birthday to the honourable CM, YS Jagan. Wishing you a year filled with happiness, success, and good health!," Mahesh tweeted.
Mahesh Babu is currently working on his upcoming film "Guntur Karam." Directed by Trivikram, the film is set to be released during Sankranthi.
The songs released so far have generated high expectations among fans, adding to the excitement surrounding the film.
