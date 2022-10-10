Mahila Utsavalu on Oct 16

Visakhapatnam: Sakthi Empowering Women Association (SEWA) is organising a presentation of 'Mahila Puraskar' under the banner of 'Mahila Utsavalu 2022' on October 16. Women who excelled in various fields, including education, art, social work and medical, would be awarded for their outstanding contribution.

The event will be held at PM Palem Sri Conventions Hall opposite the cricket stadium. Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and VMRDA Chairperson A Vijaya Nirmala, among others are expected to attend the event. On Sunday, president of SEWA P Rajini, Queen Events organiser M Usha Rani, Dr Kruti Apporva and Soujanya participated in the poster launch of the event at Visakhapatnam Public Library.