Maintain discipline, owners of mobile dispensing units told

Guntur: District collector I Samuel Anand Kumar called upon beneficiaries of mobile dispensing units to make the vehicles inauguration by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada on Thursday a grand success.

He addressed a meeting of the beneficiaries at Maruti Suzuki parking place at Pedakakani on Wednesday.

He urged the beneficiaries to maintain discipline in the vehicle inauguration programme. He said the aim of the government is to deliver the essential commodities at the doorsteps of the white ration card holders. The vehicles were provided to the beneficiaries with 60 percent subsidy and added that the government had distributed 9,200 MDUs in the state. He sought cooperation of the MDU vehicle owners for successful implementation of the programme. He said the Chief Minister will flag off the vehicles in Vijayawada city at 9.30 am. He directed the beneficiaries to go to their towns and cities at 25 kmph speed.

Joint collectors AS Dinesh Kumar, P Prasanti, RDO Bhaskar Reddy were among those participated.