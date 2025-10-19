Live
Maintaining cleanliness is everyone’s responsibility
Minister Swamy takes part in Swarna Andhra – Swachh Andhra programme
Singarayakonda: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy called for public participation in the ‘Swarna Andhra - Swachh Andhra’ programme aimed at keeping towns and villages clean across Andhra Pradesh.
The Minister participated in the cleanliness drive held in Singarayakonda, flagging off a bicycle rally from Pakala Road to Kandukuru Road and planting saplings.
Addressing the gathering, the Minister explained that the State government conducts this programme every third Saturday with different monthly themes, following Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s directives.
He emphasised that citizens have a responsibility to maintain cleanliness at their homes, wards, and villages. Minister Swamy recalled that when the Prime Minister launched Swachh Bharat in 2015, then-Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu initiated Swachh Andhra in the State, promoting waste-to-wealth initiatives, including electricity generation from waste and water recycling for industries.
The Minister announced that this month’s theme focuses on promoting clean air. He announced Rs 3 crore funding for main road construction in Singarayakonda, along with plans for fish market renovation, a farmers’ market, and Anna Canteen. He highlighted that welfare schemes are being effectively implemented, nearly one million jobs created through recent investments, and GST reductions have decreased essential commodity prices by approximately 10 per cent, benefiting citizens despite Rs 8,000 crore revenue loss to the State.