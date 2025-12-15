Maintenance of city beautification needs larger focus

Visakhapatnam: Even as earnest efforts have been made for city beautification before the commencement of global events, they, however, lag behind when it comes to maintenance. Lakhs of funds spent on such beautification works go down the drain soon after the completion of the international events.

The recent one added to the list’s the ‘CII International Partnership Summit-2025’. Much ahead of the event, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) took up large scale beautification work. Plants from different places, including Kadiyam, were sourced to place at the road medians, greenbelts and junctions.

Several road medians, greenbelts and city walls were given a fresh coat of paint. Trees get pruned, a batch of flowering plants was replaced with old ones and damaged footpaths got a touch up. Apparently, more attention was paid along the routes where VVIPs, VIPs and international delegates’ movement was witnessed.

However, post such large-scale events, maintenance of plants takes a backseat. As there are no tree guards or fencing placed along the medians or greenbelts, several new plants have become a feed to cattle.

In February next, Visakhapatnam is hosting three major events -- International Fleet Review 2026, MILAN 2026 and the 9th Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs. Scheduled back-to-back, they are going to be the largest congregation of naval forces and maritime leadership ever assembled in the nation at a single location. However, instead of spending public funds again on the beautification works ahead of these events, there is a need to safeguard the existing plants placed at several parts of the city as it not only saves money but also efforts made by the GVMC.