Major boost for central staff: CGHS wellness centre approved for Tirupati

Tirupati: In a significant boost to healthcare access for central government employees and pensioners, the Centre has approved the establishment of a new Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) wellness centre in Tirupati. The upcoming facility will offer outpatient services, essential medical care, and referral support, providing much-needed relief to thousands of beneficiaries in the region.

The development follows a letter written by Tirupati MP Dr Maddila Gurumoorthy to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHF) on April 4, seeking the establishment of a CGHS centre in the city to cater the needs of Rayalaseema region. In response, the Ministry issued an official communication confirming that the central government has approved 22 new CGHS wellness centres across the country, including one in Tirupati. This move is expected to significantly improve access to quality healthcare for central government employees and pensioners in the region.

The Ministry further stated that required permissions for staff appointments have already been secured from the Department of Personnel and Training. A proposal for necessary funding has been submitted to the Department of Expenditure under the Ministry of Finance. Though additional clarifications have been sought, the integration process is underway, and the Ministry is taking proactive steps to expedite the centre’s operationalisation. Additional Secretary of MoHF Roli Singh extended congratulations to MP Gurumoorthy for his consistent efforts in this direction.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Gurumoorthy highlighted that nearly 15,000 central government employees, pensioners, and their families in Tirupati and surrounding areas will benefit from the new wellness centre. Until now, beneficiaries had to travel more than 200 kilometres to the nearest CGHS centre in Nellore, a major challenge, especially during medical emergencies.

The CGHS, launched in 1954, currently serves over 15 lakh cardholders and 43 lakh beneficiaries across India through a network of wellness centres, polyclinics, and diagnostic labs. Andhra Pradesh has more than 24,000 cardholders and 57,000 beneficiaries. In Tirupati alone, over 13,000 individuals stand to gain from the new facility, which will offer OPD services, cashless inpatient care at empanelled hospitals, diagnostics, and specialist consultations through referrals.