Major parties fail to improve living standards of people

Kadiri (Sri Sathya Sai district): Kadiri Assembly constituency has a population of 2,39,867 voters.

The Congress Party dominated the political scene here in1952 to 1955, 1962, 1967, 1978, 1989 and up to 2004. The Congress candidates registered victory in the constituency seven times. The TDP candidates won from the constituency in 1983,1994 and 2009. The BJP had won from here in 1999 on account of its alliance with the TDP. In 2014, the YSRCP MLA Chand Basha defected to the TDP.

In 2019, Dr Pedaballi Venkata Sidda Reddy won from Kadiri on the YSRCP ticket. The voters of the constituency are spread in the mandals of Tanakallu, Gandlapenta, Nambalipulikunta, Kadiri and Nallacheruvu.

Political circles say that sitting YSRCP MLA Sidda Reddy will be changed. However, his supporters in Kadiri are taking out rallies to impress upon Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to give him the ticket again. The YSRCP leadership is yet to take a decision on retaining or changing of sitting MLA.

The constituency has considerable number of Muslim voters and the YSRCP is looking for a suitable Muslim candidate. If that happens, the TDP also will field a Muslim candidate.

Kadiri constituency is known nationwide as large number of Muslim women from here who go to Gulf for taking up jobs as domestic servants.

There is massive unemployment and poverty. Some women who were reportedly in flesh trade here need to be rehabilitated and covered under the social security scheme. Poverty and exploitation of girls is rampant here.

Elections come and go but the local social and economic issues are not addressed by any of the political parties. The TDP and YSRCP parties have never taken local issues seriously and as a result, the social and economic status of people never changed.