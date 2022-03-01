Make 'Clean Andhra Pradesh' a grand success: Deputy CM Amzath Basha

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has stressed the need for coordination between officials and public representatives for the success of government's prestigious 'Clean Andhra Pradesh' programme in the district. Inaugurating the garbage carrying vehicles at Municipal Corporation office along with Mayor K Suresh Babu here on Monday,

Basha said the Clean Andhra Pradesh programme was the brainchild of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as he had spent a lot of time and had discussions with higher officials before launching the programme. Under the programme, municipal staff working in sanitary division every day will come to the doorstep of residents for collecting the garbage, he said and sought the people to extend their support to the government.

Mayor K Suresh Babu said the government has allocated 56 vehicles to Corporation under Clean Andhra Pradesh. He urged the people to maintain sanitation at their surroundings by giving garbage to the sanitary staff when they came to their homes.