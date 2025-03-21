Live
Make Deputy CM’s tour a grand success: Collector tells officials
Pawan Kalyan will visit the district on Saturday (March 22)
Kurnool: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is scheduled to visit Kurnool district on March 22. In preparation for his visit, district Collector P Ranjith Basha on Thursday instructed the officials to make all necessary arrangements meticulously to ensure success of the tour.
As part of his visit, the Deputy CM will perform ground-breaking for a farm pond in a farmer’s field at Pudi Cherla village in Orvakal mandal. Later, he will address a public gathering.
The Collector held a review and discussed security and crowd management with SP Vikrant Patil, expecting that around 4,000 people will attend the public meeting.
The Collector directed the officials to ensure proper stage arrangements, barricading, and other necessary infrastructure. The R&B SE was given specific instructions regarding stage setup, while ZP CEO was tasked with overseeing preparations on the stage.
Additionally, he instructed various departments to ensure cleanliness, installation of a commemorative plaque, backdrop setup, drinking water supply, electricity arrangements, sound system installation, LED screens, and other necessary facilities. He stressed that all arrangements should be made as per protocol and must be completed by Friday evening. Later, Collector Basha and SP Patil visited Orvakal Airport and issued further directives to officials regarding necessary measures to be taken.