Make it a habit to donate blood, people told

Eluru: District Collector K Vetri Selvi has called on everyone to come forward to donate blood, saying that blood donation is equal to life donation.

She inaugurated a blood donation camp at the District Cooperative Marketing Society on Monday by lighting the lamp. Speaking on the occasion, she said that blood is very much needed by road accident victims and many lives are being saved by donating blood collected from donors.

She said that everyone should make it a habit to donate blood on occasions like their birthday and wedding day. She said that it is commendable that hundreds of young people came to donate blood at the blood donation camp. She said that six people can be saved by one blood donation. She pointed out that components like plasma, platelets, red and white blood cells can be provided from blood.

District cooperation officer A Srinivas said that the United Nations has declared the year 2025 as the ‘International Year of Cooperation’ and a mega blood donation camp was organised as part of this programme.