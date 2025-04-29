Make PM’s visit a success

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu gave a call to the leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state to not only give a rousing welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is visiting the state on May 2 to re-launch Amaravati development works but also make it a resounding success.

During a teleconference with the NDA leaders, the Chief Minister said Amaravati is a symbol of the self-respect of all Telugus. Naidu also asked all the NDA leaders to see to it that no inconvenience is caused to those who are attending the public meeting to be addressed by the Prime Minister.

"How a family dreams of having a decent house to live in, similarly the state too should have a capital for the people to proudly claim. As decentralisation of development is the policy of the NDA, all the central educational institutions have been located in North Andhra, Coastal and Rayalaseema districts since 2014. We will develop all the regions in an equal manner," Chandrababu Naidu said.

Observing that the farmers have voluntarily donated lands for building the capital, the Chief Minister said that besides constructing the capital in these lands, residential and commercial plots are being allotted to them in return after perfect development. “We are making the farmers partners in capital construction,” he added.

Expressing confidence that the youth will get employment opportunities on a large-scale if industries are set up in the state, the Chief Minister felt that if roads are constructed not only the transport facility will increase but also the economic system will get strengthened. But some rival forces with a huge conspiracy are deliberately misleading the people and will try to sling mud on development, he remarked.

The Chief Minister announced that the setting up of industrial parks in 42 constituencies across the state will be initiated next month. Steps will be initiated soon towards realising the ‘One Family-One Entrepreneur’ by setting up such industrial parks in all the 175 Assembly segments, he added.

Stating that the construction of Rayalaseema steel plant too will be taken up soon, the Chief Minister said that Visakhapatnam will be developed as financial capital while Tirupati as a spiritual city. Erain-Co in Ramayapatnam and Arcelor Mittal Steel giants in Anakapalle are investing lakhs of crores, he said and stated that if Mittal plant is completed Visakhapatnam district will create a record by getting transformed into the largest steel producing city in the country with two steel plants.