X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Make 'Save Steel Plant' agitation a success: Nara Rohit

Make ‘Save Steel Plant’ agitation a success: Nara Rohit
x

Make ‘Save Steel Plant’ agitation a success: Nara Rohit

Highlights

Says the steel plant is a symbol of ‘Telugodi’ pride

Amaravati: Actor Nara Rohit has given a clarion call to all sections of people to rally together to make 'Save Steel Plant' agitation a success.

He called for a united struggle to protect the Visakha Steel Plant (VSP) as it is a symbol of self-respect for the people of Andhra Pradesh.

The people's agitation should pave the way for a golden future for the State.

In a statement here, actor Rohit said that the Vizag Steel Plant (VSP) was a matter of pride for two generations.

The inspiration from the agitation would lay the road for future progress. The steel plant was like a caring mother which was creating livelihood to people by providing jobs for both the present and future generations in the State.

Stating that the steel plant was a symbol of 'Telugodi' pride, Rohit thanked the employees' unions for making him a part of their relentless agitation. "My support will always be there for the steel plant agitation.

It is not my nature to turn my back when the people face a problem. I will stand by the fellow Andhra citizens in this hour of trouble," he said.

Rohit termed the privatisation move as an attack launched on the self-respect of the Andhras as a whole. At such a time, all Andhras should wake up and fight with courage for carving out a new future.

It was high time that the fruits of sacrifices made by the Andhras in the past should not be allowed to fall into the hands of others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X