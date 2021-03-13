Make ‘Save Steel Plant’ agitation a success: Nara Rohit

Amaravati: Actor Nara Rohit has given a clarion call to all sections of people to rally together to make 'Save Steel Plant' agitation a success.

He called for a united struggle to protect the Visakha Steel Plant (VSP) as it is a symbol of self-respect for the people of Andhra Pradesh.

The people's agitation should pave the way for a golden future for the State.

In a statement here, actor Rohit said that the Vizag Steel Plant (VSP) was a matter of pride for two generations.

The inspiration from the agitation would lay the road for future progress. The steel plant was like a caring mother which was creating livelihood to people by providing jobs for both the present and future generations in the State.

Stating that the steel plant was a symbol of 'Telugodi' pride, Rohit thanked the employees' unions for making him a part of their relentless agitation. "My support will always be there for the steel plant agitation.

It is not my nature to turn my back when the people face a problem. I will stand by the fellow Andhra citizens in this hour of trouble," he said.

Rohit termed the privatisation move as an attack launched on the self-respect of the Andhras as a whole. At such a time, all Andhras should wake up and fight with courage for carving out a new future.

It was high time that the fruits of sacrifices made by the Andhras in the past should not be allowed to fall into the hands of others.