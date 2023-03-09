Make Vontimitta Brahmotsavams a grand success: TTD EO

TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy has said that the annual Brahmotsvams of Sri Kondanda Ramaswamy temple at Vontimitta will be organised in a grand manner with the coordination of all district officials.





Holding a review with District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju and SP KKN Anburajan at Vontimitta here on Thursday, the EO called upon the TTD employees and district officials to complete the ongoing works before the annual fete scheduled between March 30-April 30. The EO also said that arrangements should be made keeping in view the past experience and the state festival of Sita Rama Kalyanam to be observed on a grand scale. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present Pattu Vastrams and Talambralu on behalf of the state government on the auspicious occassion of celestial wedding on April 5.





The EO informed that another review meeting will be held after a week to review the progress of works for the ensuing annual fete. With huge influx of devotees expected to arrive on Kalyanam day, District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju said that the officials should gear up to make elaborate arrangements for the same including parking, security, distribution of water and annaprasadam, temporary toilets, first aid centres in the 10-day event.





He directed the officials to submit their action plan about the execution of respective works by March 16. On the occasion, the EO along with the collector released the annual Brahmotsavams poster. TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, YSR district Joint Collector CM Saikanth Varma, SVBC CEO Shanmukh Kumar and TTD CE Nageswara Rao were present.











