Visakhapatnam: When Raparthi Jagadeesh Babu decided to turn down a well-paid job in the US after the completion of M.Tech in IIT-Kharagpur, he was unsure of the path ahead.

Today, he says that he is the happiest person as he could stretch himself to do his part for society by making a difference in others’ lives.

Through his service-oriented endeavour that began 23 years back, he reached out to scores of beneficiaries by providing artificial limbs to the needy free of cost. So far, more than 1.88 lakh limbs have been distributed to the beneficiaries through the trust he initiated.

Based at Mangalapalem village near Kothavalasa, Vizianagaram district, Sri Gurudeva Charitable Trust is a place where amputees from various parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar and Odisha arrive in droves to get artificial limbs. “They go back to their hometown with a smile on their faces. I don’t think any plum job would have given me as much happiness as I derive now,” narrates Jagadeesh, chairman of the trust, who had to part with his property to operate the trust.

Amputees receive customised prosthetic limbs and allied services through the trust. In addition, Jagadeesh also organises distribution camps to give away artificial limbs and other aids to the beneficiaries.

On the eve of the ‘International Day of Persons with Disabilities’, Jagadeesh says that the trust is a place where he bonds with people, listens to their dark past and nurtures friendship. Since the beneficiaries belong to economically weaker sections, the trust also extends support for their travel, food and other expenses.

With a team of technical experts, those visiting the trust to receive artificial limbs will also get trained in handling and maintaining them.