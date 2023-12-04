Making agriculture viable govt main motto: Kakani

Guntur: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to get more yield with less investment in agriculture for the welfare of farmers, said Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy here on Sunday.

The Minister inaugurated the Agri Tech-2023 exhibition set up on the premises of Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University at Lam in Guntur city. The exhibition was organised on the occasion of the birth anniversary of first Union Agriculture Minister late Babu Rajendra Prasad.

Kakani pointed out that the Chief Minister was implementing several welfare schemes for farmers to boost their morale.

He said the government had set up Rythu Bharosa Kendras to give suggestions and advice to the farmers and added that the Agriculture University and Agricultural Scientists were playing a key role in providing the latest technology to the farmers.

He emphasised on the need to use drones in agriculture to reduce the cost of cultivation and felt every farmer cultivating the land is a real scientist.

He urged the famers to avail the services available in the RBKs. He said the three-day expo would be useful to farmers. Earlier, the Minister visited the stalls in the expo.

Later, Kakani flagged off the five mobile vans of Agro Chem Federation of India to educate the farmers on the benefits of using high quality genuine agrochemicals.

Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor Dr Sarada Jaya Lakshmi also spoke.

ANGRAU registrar Rama Rao, director of research of ANGRAU Dr A Subba Rami Reddy and Kisan Kalyan Committee chairman RG Agrarwal participated in the programme.