Mala Mahasabha holds rally against SC judgment

Ongole: A massive public meeting was organised to protest against the judgment passed by the Supreme Court on the SC reservation sub-categorisation and the creamy layer system.

A rally and public meeting at Ongole on Sunday, organised by the Mala Mahasabha, saw thousands of participants from across the district.

In the meeting held at Ambedkar Auditorium and presided over by the president of the United Forum of Dalit Organisations Chappidi Vengala Rao, the Mala Mahasabha president Mallela Venkatarao criticised the stance of various political parties in the state, including the Telugu Desam Party, YSR Congress Party, Jana Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress party, and Communist parties, on Supreme Court’s judgment.

He urged Mala MLAs and MPs in the ruling Telugu Desam Party to explain the situation to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and demonstrate the strength of the Mala community. He demanded the state government to file an impaled petition in the Supreme Court against the seven-judge constitutional bench’s verdict on the SC reservation sub-categorisation and creamy layer.

Prof GV Ratnakar from Hyderabad Central University emphasised the historical significance of Dr Ambedkar’s Constitution and the philosophy of Buddhism embraced by the Mala community.

The speakers at the public meeting demanded a constitutional amendment to add Clause 3 to Articles 35 and 341 and include it in the 9th Schedule to prevent government and judicial interference in reservations. They also called for massive participation in the upcoming ‘Mala Ranagarjana’ (Mala War Cry) event scheduled for December 14 in Guntur.

Various Dalit and Mala organisation leaders, including Neelam Nagendrarao, Dasari Sivaji, Ambati Kondala Rayudu and T Ashok participated.