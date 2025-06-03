Malaria month and TB awareness posters released

Puttaparthi: Under the guidance of the Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Government of Andhra Pradesh, “Malaria Month” is being observed from June 1 to June 30 with the slogan “Malaria Elimination Begins with Us.” As part of this campaign, Sri Sathya Sai District Collector TS Chetan and District Medical and Health Officer Dr Fairoza Begum released awareness wall posters on Monday.

The event was attended by District Assistant Malaria Officer Lakshman Naik, Sub-Unit Officers BV Ramana and Gopinaik, DEO Dhanunjaya Reddy, and Health Assistant Shiva. Officials also urged the public to voluntarily participate in the World Blood Donor Day blood donation camps to be held on June 14.

Citizens aged between 18 to 45 years are eligible to donate blood. As part of the 100-Day TB Vulnerable Program, the Collector also unveiled wall posters to spread awareness. The event was also attended by MOT Dr Gayathri, PPM Veera Nagendra, and DPC Mallikarjuna.