Malayappa visits Vaikhanasa Sannidhi

Tirumala: Onthe following day of Sravana Pournami, Sri Malayappa Swamy along with Sridevi and Bhudevi visited Sri Vaikhanasa Maharshi Sannidhi located on North Mada street at Tirumala on Tuesday evening. Sri Vaikhanasa Maharishi's birth anniversary was observed on Sravana Pournami.

On the next day of Pournami, Malayappa Swamy goes to Vaikhanasacharya Sannidhi. According to Vaikhanasa Agama, daily poojas, sevas and festivals are held at Srivari temple. This Vaikhanasa Agamasastra was written by Sri Vaikhanasa Maharshi.