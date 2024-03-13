Malaysia students to undergo internship at SPMVV

Tirupati: As part of the internship programme, five students of the Department of Applied Science in Bio-industrial Technology at Universiti Malaysia Kelantan Malaysia arrived at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) campus.

They will undergo an internship till July 30 at the campus. At SPMVV they will work in the Department of Microbiology and Incubation centres for their projects.

The Centre for International Relations has initiated the internships under student mobility programme. During their stay, they will undergo training in Bioengineering, Agri Biotechnology, r-DNA technology, Clinical Biochemistry, Immunology and Omics, along with practical and industrial exposure.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Depuri Bharathi and Registrar Prof N Rajani interacted with the students. Dean for Centre for International Relations Prof P Vijaya Lakshmi said that the students’ mobility initiative was taken up as part of MoU between UMK and SPMVV. Prof P Suvarnalatha Devi, Prof Jaya Madhuri and Prof Chandi Kumari were present.