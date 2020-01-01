Man died due to electric shock in Srikakulam district

Srikakulam: In a tragic incident, a man has died due to electric shock in Srikakulam district on Tuesday. The deceased identified as S Raja Rao (28) a native of Addangi tribal village at Kotturu Mandal.

Going into details, Raja Rao who lost his parents at childhood has taken the responsibility and raise his brother and sister. Over the sudden dismiss of Raja Rao, his family members expressed deep shock.

As there was no power supply in the Addangi villages for the last two days, the locals filed a complaint with Transco officials. Over this, the officials suggested the villagers to cut the tree branches which are on the current wires.

With this, the villagers engaged four youth of the village to cut the branches, where Raja Rao was one among them. Assuming that the electric department staff has turned off the power supply, Rao began to chop the branches, came into contact with the live wire and died on the spot.

On receiving the complaint from VRO, the police have registered a case, shifted the body to the Palakonda area hospital for post-mortem and investigating further.