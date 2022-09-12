Man dies of drowning while trying to rescue a woman in Palanadu

Two people drowned to death at Narnepadu canal of Muppalla mandal in Palanadu district. Going into the details, a woman named Krishnaveni was taken to her mother's house by her relative Venkata Ramana Reddy on his two-wheeler following the disputes in the family.



After traveling centre distance, Krishnaveni suddenly jumped into the canal after stopping the vehicle at the Narnepadu canal of Muppalla Mandal.



Venkata Ramana Reddy, who jumped into the canal to save her, lost his ability to swim Nas drowned to death. After a while, his dead body was found and later Krishnaveni's body was found.



The deceased have been identified as belonging to Pakalapadu of Sattennapalli mandal. The police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.