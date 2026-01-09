Man held for generating fake salary bills, misuse of govt funds

Allagadda: In a major case involving fake salary bills and large-scale misuse of government funds, the Allagadda Rural Police arrested the accused on Thursday.

Acting under the directions of Nandyal District Superintendent of Police Suneel Sheoran, the arrest was made by Allagadda DSP K Pramod and his team at around 8.50 am near the Gopireddy Rural Farmer Warehouse on the road leading to Chinna Kandukuru village in Allagadda mandal.

The case has been registered as Crime No.136/2025 under Sections 409, 468, 471, 472, 474, 475, 477-A read with 34 IPC and Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of the IT Act, 2000. The accused has been identified as Pathan Imtiyaz Ali Khan (36), a resident of Vijayanagaram Colony, Proddatur town and mandal in Kadapa district.

During the arrest, police seized two rubber-like fake fingerprints, an HP laptop and a Vivo Y29 mobile phone from his possession.

The complaint in the case was lodged by M Lakshmi Devi (53), District Treasury and Accounts Officer (DTO), Nandyal, following serious irregularities detected during an AG audit conducted in December 2025.

According to DSP Promod Kumar, the audit revealed that between 2020 and 2023, fake salary bills were generated in Ahobilam and Narasapuram Primary Health Centres (PHCs), leading to the illegal withdrawal of government funds.

During investigation, it was found that the accused had worked as Senior Assistant at Ahobilam and Narasapuram PHCs between 2019 and 2025 and had also held in-charge responsibilities of both centres.

Police stated that he allegedly created fake fingerprints of two medical officers using M-seal and Fevicol without their knowledge and illegally generated six duplicate CFMS IDs.

Using these fake credentials, the accused allegedly prepared bogus salary bills, maternity leave bills and Fixed Travelling Allowance (FTA) bills for regular and contract staff of the two PHCs, forged signatures and submitted them to the Allagadda Sub-Treasury Office to get them fraudulently sanctioned.

Through about 93 fake bills, an amount of Rs 1,09,45,339 was illegally drawn, of which Rs.1,00,16,901 was transferred to his sister’s bank account and Rs.9,28,438 to his own account.

Police said the accused destroyed evidence by tearing bills and burning fake seals, purchased a plot in Proddatur by spending Rs.77.50 lakh from the misappropriated funds, and used the remaining amount for personal and medical expenses. The investigation is continuing.