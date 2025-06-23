Man held for posting provocative video on social media

Anantapur: Aman was arrested and remanded by the police for uploading a provocative video on social media, allegedly intended to incite political tensions and create fear among the public.

The video, titled, “If YSRCP comes to power in 2029, we will slaughter — Rappa Rappa,” was posted on Friday (June 20) sparking unrest in the region.

According to police sources, the accused, Dudekula Dastagiri (40), a resident of Sajjaladinne village in Tadipatri mandal, shared the video via his personal Facebook account.

The video’s content was deemed inflammatory, aimed at provoking clashes between workers of political parties.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Jagati Bala Subbaiah, who alleged that the video was triggering political disputes in the village. Following the complaint, Tadipatri Rural SI Shivagangadhar Reddy, under the supervision of the local police team, arrested Dastagiri and produced him before a magistrate.

Police said that the accused intentionally created and shared the video as part of a conspiracy to disturb public peace and trigger hostility between members of two major political parties.

The video was quickly spread on social media platforms, leading to tension in the area. Authorities confirmed that Dastagiri has been remanded to judicial custody and warned the public against sharing or promoting provocative content online.

They also reminded citizens that spreading hate or attempting to incite violence through digital platforms is a serious offecse and will be dealt with strictly under the law.

This arrest serves as a reminder of the dangers of misusing social media to incite political and communal unrest, and law enforcement agencies have urged the public to report such content immediately.