Man kills mother by slitting throat in Macherla of Guntur

Guntur: A man in inebriated condition cutthroat of his mother and killed her in Macherla of Guntur district on the wee hours of Monday.

According to police, deceased G.Leelavati 76, is residing at Suddaguntala first lane in Macherla town.

Her son Ramakrishna is working in Hyderabad city has engaged a maid to help her mother. When Covid-19 cases were on the rise, the maid is not coming and Ramakrishna came here to assist her mother. Unable to do service to her old age mother, inebriated condition on the wee hours of Monday, he cutthroat of his mother and killed her.

She died on the spot while police unable to reach his house because of Covid-19 cases were registered near his house.