Management students told to step out of comfort zones

Vijayawada: “Thereare abundant opportunities emerging in today’s world, but adaptability is the key. When one learns to manage mind, everything else aligns effortlessly,” said Dr V Nagalakshmi, Managing Director of IMIS Pharmaceuticals, and chairperson of CII Vijayawada Zone. She inaugurated Kurukshetra-2K25, a State-level management students’ meet organised by Department of Business Administration, PB Siddhartha College of Arts & Science here on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Nagalakshmi urged students to step out of their comfort zones and prepare themselves to be future-ready. She highlighted that industries today operate with clear targets and dynamic market conditions, and therefore expect employees to be thorough professionals. She further noted the growing rise of women leaders and encouraged girl students to equip themselves to face the realities of the corporate world with confidence.

Prof Rajesh Jampala stated that Kurukshetra has been a flagship event for over three decades, consistently creating enthusiasm among management students. He added that competitions—Business Quiz, Stock Market Simulation, Market Makers, Budding Young Manager, HR Role and Business Ideas—are designed to evaluate students’ domain knowledge, analytical skills, creativity, and communication.

Principal Dr Meka Ramesh mentioned that Siddhartha Academy is celebrating its Golden Jubilee Year and that Kurukshetra 2K25 is among several academic and cultural events being organised to mark the milestone.

Event coordinator and senior faculty member Dr Md Rahaman shared that nearly 400 MBA students from various colleges across Andhra Pradesh participated in the event, making it one of the largest and most vibrant student gatherings of the year.