Mangalagiri: Arrest of Pinnelli, Chevireddy, son sought for violence

Mangalagiri : Demanding immediate arrest of the YSRCP leaders who indulged in violence during the elections, TDP general secretary Varla Ramaiah said that Macherla YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and his brother Venkata Rami Reddy for the violence at Macharla and Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and his son Mohith Reddy who attempted to murder TDP leader Pulivarthi Nani at Tirupati should be brought to book immediately. Likewise, Kethireddy Pedda Reddy should also be arrested immediately for creating havoc at Tadipatri.

He was addressing the media at the party headquarters here on Saturday.

The senior TDP leader demanded verification of the call data of former DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy, former Intelligence chief P Sitaramanjaneyulu and IG Kolli Raghuram Reddy who threatened the police officers across the state to work in favour of YSRCP.

He demanded the SIT to bring the conspiracy hatched by Rajendranath Reddy, Sitaramanjaneyulu, Kolli Raghurami Reddy, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy to keep Jagan Mohan Reddy in power again.

He accused the YSRCP leaders of attempting to create chaos in the state due to the fear of losing elections. They harassed, injured the voters who voted for the TDP, he said and demanded immediate arrest of these leaders. He demanded immediate arrest of DSP Chaitanya for attacking a physically handicapped person in the house of JC Prabhakar Reddy.

He flayed the Chief Minister for mudslinging against the Election Commission which has been acting swiftly against the chaotic condition in the state.